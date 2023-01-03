Financial Comparison: Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) and True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) and Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Ayr Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares True Drinks and Ayr Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Ayr Wellness -13.16% -11.20% -6.01%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayr Wellness 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for True Drinks and Ayr Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Ayr Wellness has a consensus target price of $22.05, indicating a potential upside of 1,737.50%. Given Ayr Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than True Drinks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and Ayr Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 277.45 -$3.88 million N/A N/A Ayr Wellness $357.61 million 0.23 -$16.95 million ($0.84) -1.43

True Drinks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayr Wellness.

Summary

Ayr Wellness beats True Drinks on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of November 1, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 52 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

