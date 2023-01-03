AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Receives $39.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $60.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Price Performance

NYSE:APP opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.76. AppLovin has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $5,174,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,129,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,071,019.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. Finally, NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.