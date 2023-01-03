Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $62.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.16. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

