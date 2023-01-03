Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $62.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.14.

RPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.16. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPDGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

