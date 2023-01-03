Head to Head Survey: Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) & Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Financial Shares 24.33% 16.94% 1.21% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 10.05% 1.13%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Financial Shares $64.21 million 1.50 $15.01 million $3.44 5.94 Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.27 million 3.60 $5.94 million $1.87 10.59

This table compares Chesapeake Financial Shares and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chesapeake Financial Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jeffersonville Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 32.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chesapeake Financial Shares and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Chesapeake Financial Shares beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage, and single-family residential and residential construction loans; commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans; and consumer lending services. In addition, the company provides merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, mortgage banking, and cash management services. It operates through 16 branches comprising 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 4 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat, home improvement, debt consolidation, check, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installment, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of February 8, 2022, it had 12 full-service branches in Sullivan and Orange County, New York located in Anawana Lake Road/Monticello, Eldred, Callicoon, Jeffersonville, Liberty, Livingston Manor, Loch Sheldrake, Monticello, Narrowsburg, Port Jervis, White Lake, and Wurtsboro. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

