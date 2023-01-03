abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Receives GBX 177.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 177.50 ($2.14).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

abrdn Stock Performance

ABDN opened at GBX 189.25 ($2.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 700.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 165.13. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 254 ($3.06).

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

