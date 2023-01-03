Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT at $61.63

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.63.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,997.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 8,120.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,137,000 after buying an additional 1,046,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.67, a PEG ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

