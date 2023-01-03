e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Receives $52.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.10.

A number of analysts have commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

