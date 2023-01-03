Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $33.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENR. Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Energizer Trading Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $33.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.81%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

