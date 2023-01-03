Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $38.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.20.

KRNT has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Kornit Digital from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 228.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Trading Up 4.3 %

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.64. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $154.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37.

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.