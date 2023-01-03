Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) PT at $15.67

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

ET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 58,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 655.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 560,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 486,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.