Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $74.86

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.86.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.69. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
