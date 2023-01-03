Brokerages Set Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Target Price at $74.86

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,020,061.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $1,389,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,020,061.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.69. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.93% and a negative net margin of 343.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1875.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.