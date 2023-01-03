Head to Head Review: ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) & Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.01 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.02 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A

Velocity Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECMOHO.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Velocity Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECMOHO and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% Velocity Acquisition N/A -84.78% 4.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ECMOHO and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Velocity Acquisition beats ECMOHO on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

