Analysts Set Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) PT at $155.88

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WING. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $148.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of WING stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 97.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.29. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $176.39.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Wingstop by 535.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.