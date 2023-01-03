Brokerages Set agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) PT at $28.38

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of AGL opened at $16.14 on Friday. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 29,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $601,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,929. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in agilon health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in agilon health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in agilon health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

