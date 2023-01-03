Short Interest in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Drops By 11.8%

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 794,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDLS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $31,734.45. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,756.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 85,687 shares of company stock worth $420,895 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 822,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $252.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.42. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $9.63.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.06 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.