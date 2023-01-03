FY2023 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boralex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.00 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.38.

TSE BLX opened at C$40.02 on Monday. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

