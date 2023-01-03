Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) PT at $110.47

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MRK opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

