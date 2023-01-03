Brokerages Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $68.73

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 156.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,704,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,642,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

