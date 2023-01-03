GATX (NYSE:GATX) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Head-To-Head Survey

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and GATX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.11 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A GATX $1.26 billion 2.98 $143.10 million $4.67 22.77

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of GATX shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MingZhu Logistics and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50

GATX has a consensus target price of $120.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GATX is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A GATX 13.25% 10.98% 2.26%

Volatility and Risk

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GATX has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GATX beats MingZhu Logistics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines, directly-owned aircraft spare engines, and five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. The company owns a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 539 four-axle and 29 six-axle locomotives; and 5 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

