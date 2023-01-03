Head-To-Head Comparison: Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) versus SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.48%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -232.12% N/A -41.90% SilverBow Resources 39.86% 57.45% 19.69%

Risk & Volatility

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 0.40 -$154.54 million N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.55 $86.76 million $14.52 1.95

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

