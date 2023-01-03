Brokerages Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) PT at C$68.12

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$68.12.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATD. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE:ATD opened at C$59.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$45.23 and a one year high of C$63.54. The company has a market cap of C$60.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39.

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

