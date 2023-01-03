Brokerages Set BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Target Price at $71.25

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $227,868.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackLine Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 458.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 363.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 254.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.97. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $104.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Articles

