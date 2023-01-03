Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) & American Express (NYSE:AXP) Head to Head Review

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Rating) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Akso Health Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Akso Health Group and American Express, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akso Health Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 2 11 7 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

American Express has a consensus price target of $173.58, suggesting a potential upside of 17.48%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Akso Health Group.

Akso Health Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akso Health Group and American Express’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akso Health Group $6.31 million 2.94 -$16.85 million N/A N/A American Express $42.38 billion 2.61 $8.06 billion $9.95 14.85

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Akso Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares Akso Health Group and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akso Health Group N/A N/A N/A American Express 15.02% 33.28% 3.79%

Summary

American Express beats Akso Health Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, etc. It also offers consultancy and information technology support services; and trades in branded products, as well as promotes products. The company was formerly known as Xiaobai Maimai Inc. and changed its name to Akso Health Group in December 2021. Akso Health Group was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. As of July 13, 2021, Akso Health Group operates as a subsidiary of Webao Limited.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. The company's products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

