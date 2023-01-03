Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) & GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Financial Contrast

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Rating) and GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hywin and GlassBridge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hywin N/A N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 31.96% 21.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hywin and GlassBridge Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hywin and GlassBridge Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hywin $300.79 million 0.53 $36.53 million N/A N/A GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 7.75 $29.00 million N/A N/A

Hywin has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.6% of Hywin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hywin has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.29, indicating that its stock price is 729% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hywin

Hywin Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. The company distributes private market investment products comprising asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing products, cash management products, and funds managed by its subsidiaries. It also offers public market investment products, including money market funds, such as government bonds, central bank bills, term and certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; government, corporate, and convertible bonds, as well as other traded debt instruments; and equities and multi-strategy funds. In addition, the company provides individual whole life insurance, individual term life insurance, universal life insurance, individual health insurance, and annuity insurance products, as well as critical illness insurance comprising personal accident insurance products; discretionary and advisory mandates to ultra-high-net-worth clients; and overseas property investment services for residential properties, as well as client referrals to overseas and charge property developers. Further, it manages and distributes a range of private funds to professional investors; and offers information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services to asset management service and financial product providers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. is a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

