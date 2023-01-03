Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) PT at C$14.30

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.30.

WCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.69. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.32 and a 1-year high of C$12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,806,188.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

