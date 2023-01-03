Analysts Set Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) PT at $4.08

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SFT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 794.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 145,191 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth about $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares during the period. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.15 on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.58.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. The company had revenue of $161.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile



Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

