Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives $8.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 472.90% and a negative net margin of 46.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Cancro acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas Cancro bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Purcell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,514 shares in the company, valued at $377,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRHC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 60.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

