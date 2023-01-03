Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $37.57

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.54.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $30.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

