Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $129.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.14.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SEA has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $231.21. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.