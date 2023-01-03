Analysts Set Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT at $3.00

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

ARBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Argo Blockchain by 32.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 126,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $13.14.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

