Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) PT at C$32.19

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AltaGas from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. CSFB raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AltaGas

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,227,993.63. In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total value of C$1,214,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,227,993.63. Also, Director David Wallace Cornhill bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90.

AltaGas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALA opened at C$23.38 on Friday. AltaGas has a 1 year low of C$22.05 and a 1 year high of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.19. The stock has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 34.90.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.96%.

About AltaGas

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.