Analysts Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) PT at $30.50

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts have commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 26.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

