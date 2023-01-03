IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Receives $228.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Cowen boosted their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $228.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

