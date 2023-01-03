Short Interest in Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Decreases By 12.0%

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,317,800 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the November 30th total of 4,904,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43,178.0 days.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

ADEVF opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Adevinta ASA has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adevinta ASA from 114.00 to 118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SEB Equities cut shares of Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

