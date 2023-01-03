Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 513.0 days.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

