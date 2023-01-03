Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 513.0 days.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atrium Mortgage Investment (AMIVF)
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
- Analysts Ring In The New Year With These 2 Q3 Winners
- Walt Disney Stock Looks Marvelous Down
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.