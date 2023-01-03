Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in December

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191.2 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $109.90.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

