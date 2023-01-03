Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in December

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 350,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 191.2 days.
Akzo Nobel Price Performance
OTCMKTS AKZOF opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.16. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $109.90.
About Akzo Nobel
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akzo Nobel (AKZOF)
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
- Walt Disney Stock Looks Marvelous Down
- Analysts Ring In The New Year With These 2 Q3 Winners
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.