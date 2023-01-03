Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rises By 13.2%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGGZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

