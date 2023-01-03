Short Interest in Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Rises By 13.2%

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AGGZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Shares of AGGZF opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.
Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- Is it Time to Back up the Truck on Ford Stock?
- Walt Disney Stock Looks Marvelous Down
- Analysts Ring In The New Year With These 2 Q3 Winners
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.