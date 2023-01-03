AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

AMMX stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

