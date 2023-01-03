Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN) Financial Contrast

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) and Diamond Wellness (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Diamond Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech 3.24% 20.94% 7.95% Diamond Wellness N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of Mannatech shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Mannatech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Diamond Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Mannatech and Diamond Wellness, as reported by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Wellness has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and Diamond Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $159.76 million 0.21 $9.84 million $2.26 7.92 Diamond Wellness $9.68 million 0.01 -$5.59 million N/A N/A

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Wellness.

Summary

Mannatech beats Diamond Wellness on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Flower Mound, Texas.

About Diamond Wellness

Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company was formerly known as PotNetwork Holdings, Inc. Diamond Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

