Critical Comparison: SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) & Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SeqLL and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

SeqLL currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 934.48%. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 124.94%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SeqLL has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Biosciences of California has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of SeqLL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of SeqLL shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeqLL and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeqLL -2,406.90% -62.21% -41.15% Pacific Biosciences of California -218.44% -42.03% -15.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeqLL and Pacific Biosciences of California’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeqLL $210,000.00 16.41 -$3.70 million ($0.34) -0.85 Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 14.17 -$181.22 million ($1.34) -6.10

SeqLL has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeqLL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases. It also offers binding kits, such as modified DNA polymerase used to bind SMRTbell libraries to the polymerase in preparation for sequencing; and sequencing kits comprise reagents required for on-instrument, real-time sequencing, including the phospholinked nucleotides. The company serves research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; public health labs, hospitals and clinical research institutes, contract research organizations, and academic institutions; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. It markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as through distribution partners in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a development and commercialization agreement with Invitae Corporation. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. in 2005. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

