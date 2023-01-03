Contrasting AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) and Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and Sangoma Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% Sangoma Technologies -46.82% -5.54% -3.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and Sangoma Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 Sangoma Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AdTheorent currently has a consensus target price of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 227.98%. Sangoma Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.90, suggesting a potential upside of 227.84%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

14.5% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Sangoma Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and Sangoma Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.87 $26.20 million $0.47 3.53 Sangoma Technologies $224.35 million 0.50 -$110.78 million ($3.34) -1.45

AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Sangoma Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It also offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, the company offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. The company serves small and medium sized businesses, enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, carriers, and service providers. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

