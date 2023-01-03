Comparing Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Rating) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Power Integrations 0 4 2 0 2.33

Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $78.86, suggesting a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Power Integrations’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A Power Integrations 27.00% 23.96% 21.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Solar Energy Initiatives and Power Integrations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Power Integrations $703.28 million 5.83 $164.41 million $3.19 22.48

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.0% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Integrations beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

