Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) vs. 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Financial Contrast

Oak Ridge Financial Services and 1st Capital Bancorp are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 24.79% N/A N/A 1st Capital Bancorp 24.98% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and 1st Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $27.47 million 1.92 $7.76 million $2.58 7.55 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 1.84 $7.63 million $1.63 6.66

Oak Ridge Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1st Capital Bancorp. 1st Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oak Ridge Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oak Ridge Financial Services beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the Central Coast region of California. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. It also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, the company invests in securities; provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and offers remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, electronic bill payment, remote ACH origination, and remote wire transfer request, as well as cash management services. It serves customers through full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

