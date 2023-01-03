Reviewing Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) and Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ModivCare and Mondee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ModivCare -2.32% 27.10% 4.92% Mondee N/A N/A -1.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Mondee shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of ModivCare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ModivCare 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mondee 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ModivCare and Mondee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ModivCare currently has a consensus price target of $137.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.42%. Mondee has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than Mondee.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ModivCare and Mondee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ModivCare $2.00 billion 0.63 -$6.59 million ($4.02) -22.32 Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A

Mondee has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ModivCare.

Summary

ModivCare beats Mondee on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc., a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment. The NEMT segment offers contact center management, network credentialing, claims management, and non-emergency medical transport management services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Personal Care segment provides bathing, personal hygiene, grooming, oral care, dressing, medication reminders, meal planning, preparation and feeding, housekeeping, transportation services, prescription reminders, and assistance with dressing and ambulation services through placing non-medical personal care assistants, home health aides, and skilled nurses primarily to Medicaid patients in need of care monitoring and assistance in performing daily living activities, including senior citizens and disabled adults. The RPM segment offers personal emergency response systems, vitals monitoring, medication management, and data-driven patient engagement solutions. The Matrix Investment segment provides in-home and on-site care services, as well as a fleet of mobile health clinics that offers community-based care with advanced diagnostic capabilities and care options. It serves federal, state, and local government agencies, MCOs, commercial insurers, private individuals, and health systems. The company was formerly known as The Providence Service Corporation and changed its name to ModivCare Inc. in January 2021. ModivCare Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

