Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in December

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,659,800 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 3,158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 167.3 days.

Air Canada Stock Performance

ACDVF opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Air Canada Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on ACDVF. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

(Get Rating)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.