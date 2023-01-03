NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $122.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Argus cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $117.01 on Monday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $167.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NIKE by 487.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.