FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $211.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.84.
FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of FDX opened at $173.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.44 and a 200-day moving average of $192.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
