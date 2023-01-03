The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give FedEx (NYSE:FDX) a $218.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $218.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FDX opened at $173.20 on Monday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 157.4% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

