Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the November 30th total of 451,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 117.4 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,754.05.

AAUKF stock opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $55.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

