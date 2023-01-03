Head to Head Survey: Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Blackboxstocks has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackboxstocks and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackboxstocks 0 0 1 0 3.00 RumbleON 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Blackboxstocks presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,483.33%. RumbleON has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 178.21%. Given Blackboxstocks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Blackboxstocks is more favorable than RumbleON.

3.3% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Blackboxstocks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of RumbleON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackboxstocks and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackboxstocks $6.11 million 0.65 -$2.62 million ($0.48) -0.62 RumbleON $934.73 million 0.11 -$9.73 million $2.99 2.16

Blackboxstocks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON. Blackboxstocks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blackboxstocks and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackboxstocks -102.99% -105.16% -66.60% RumbleON 2.44% 9.05% 3.52%

Summary

RumbleON beats Blackboxstocks on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks Inc. develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

